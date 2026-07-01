Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss development of westernmost region

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held an operational meeting with permanent members of the country's Security Council to discuss the social and economic development of the westernmost Kaliningrad Region.

"Issues related to the social and economic development of the Kaliningrad Region are on our agenda today," the head of state said as he opened the meeting, and added that several officials were expected to deliver reports.

"We’ll start with social issues and social policy. [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova will be the first speaker," the president said.