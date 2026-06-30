Strait of Hormuz to be free of tolls, Vance says

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. No tolls will be charged for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"I just want to be very clear here. This is not going to end in a place where the Iranians are collecting tolls on ships going through the Strait of Hormuz," he said in an interview with journalist Michael Knowles.

According to Vance, the United States still has "a lot of leverage points" on Iran so that the situation with the Islamic republic "ends up in a place that is good for America's objectives."

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Oman had submitted to the United States and other Western countries an official proposal to impose fees for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.