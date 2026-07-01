MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Estonian presidential adviser Madis Roll, during a conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, revealed that Tallinn is prepared to support the Ukrainian armed forces in conducting attacks on St. Petersburg. The pranksters, operating on their Telegram channel, said they have spoken with the Estonian politician on behalf of Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

In the dialogue, Roll expressed a willingness to assist if coordination challenges arose. "I hope that if any issues with coordination emerge, I can help. Please let me know. I am confident that our defense ministers are in contact on this matter and are actively working towards this goal," he stated when the conversation shifted to potential Ukrainian targets in St. Petersburg.

Additionally, Roll clarified Estonia's stance regarding drone incidents that have fallen on Estonian territory, emphasizing that Tallinn does not blame Ukraine. "We do not hold Ukraine responsible; we say the blame lies with Russia for this ongoing conflict. If Russia had not attacked Ukraine, such incidents in neighboring countries would not occur," he asserted.