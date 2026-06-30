Russia urges Kabul and Islamabad to end armed conflict — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Afghanistan and Pakistan to end the armed conflict and resolve disputes using political and diplomatic methods, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow is concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which primarily affects civilians," the ministry said. It referred to a new tragic episode, Pakistan’s airstrikes on the eastern Afghan provinces of Paktya, Paktika and Konar on the night of June 29. The UN said 28 people were killed, including minors, and about 50 more injured.

"The Russian side calls on Islamabad and Kabul to end the armed conflict and resolve disputed issues through political and diplomatic means," the statement read.