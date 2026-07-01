Russian-Finland agreement on double taxation avoidance suspended as of July 1

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Finland is suspending its agreement with Russia on the avoidance of double taxation as of July 1 of this year.

Russia’s Finance Ministry previously announced that the Finnish government was fully suspending the agreement between the government of Russia and the government of the Republic of Finland on the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income, dated May 4, 1996.

Thus, in accordance with the aforementioned note, the agreement with Finland is suspended effective July 1, 2026.