MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West wiped out a Ukrainian army stronghold by thermobaric munitions from a TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) heavy flamethrower system near Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, opening up the way for assault groups, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"A TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower crew from the 176th Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Detachment of the 25th Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup West delivered a strike by thermobaric munitions on a Ukrainian army stronghold. This helped assault units to advance significantly in the Krasny Liman direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian aerial reconnaissance uncovered amassed enemy manpower at fortified positions. After receiving the target coordinates, the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower crew advanced to a firing position. A reconnaissance drone adjusted fire in real time, following which the crew fired a salvo on the target. The Ukrainian army stronghold was destroyed by thermobaric munitions," it said.

The special operations group commander with the call sign Zmei said that the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system was operating daily, providing support to advancing assault groups.

"The heavy flamethrower basically strikes enemy strongholds and manpower, and also UAV control posts. The target is 100% destroyed by the heavy flamethrower system after proper fire adjustment," he said.