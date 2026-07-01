MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The West seeks to manipulate the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) for its own selfish political gain. It constantly whitewashes Kiev’s crimes against humanity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

The top diplomat also said that the sides will discuss a prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev and the situation in Ukraine.

TASS has compiled Lavrov’s key statements.

On contacts with ICRC

Russia supports a stronger role for the International Committee of the Red Cross based on the principles of impartiality and independence: "Of course, we want to strengthen the ICRC on the basis of the principles that have guided its work since its founding, above all independence and impartiality.

Russia values that the committee’s leadership "has consistently striven to uphold these principles over many decades."

At the current meeting, the sides plan to discuss Russia’s "financial support" of the committee and its activities.

Regular contacts between Russia and the ICRC "helps us build clearer interaction with organizations that we respect and want to strengthen."

Ukrainian issue

Russia will comply with the principles of international humanitarian law no matter what: "We will comply with our obligations under international humanitarian law no matter what, and we expect that you will make similar calls to your other partners," Lavrov emphasized.

"We are sure that during your visit, we will have productive discussions about violations of international humanitarian law, as seen in Ukraine."

During the meeting with the ICRC president, Russia will address the prisoner swap issue with Ukraine. "Specific aspects of our cooperation with the ICRC on humanitarian issues, including the treatment of prisoners of war, will be discussed today and during your meetings at the Russian Defense Ministry, with Russian human rights commissioner [Yana Lantratova] and children’s rights commissioner [Maria Lvova-Belova].

Western manipulations

The West seeks to manipulate the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross to advance its own political interests: "Unfortunately, our Western colleagues are unwilling to respect the principles on which the International Committee of the Red Cross is based as they simply want to manipulate its activities for their own political gain."

Western countries are attempting to whitewash the Kiev regime, which commits crimes against humanity on a daily basis: "These attempts are especially evident in the Ukraine crisis, where Western countries are doing their best to whitewash and cover up the Kiev regime which, without any exaggeration, commits grave violations and crimes on a daily basis - grave violations of international humanitarian law and crimes against humanity."