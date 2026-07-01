Ukraine must withdraw troops from Donbass for conflict to end — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine must withdraw its troops from Donbass if it wants to resolve the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Speaking at a briefing, the diplomat noted she would not address Ukrainian representatives directly, but suggested that the media advise Kiev to "take a sober look at the situation." According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian authorities should "stop making unrealistic demands and withdraw the Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass, which would accelerate the end of hostilities."

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the current approach of the Ukrainian authorities, "as well as attempts to influence Russia through blackmail, threats and ultimatums, is unacceptable."