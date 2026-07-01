Russian diplomat reveals what EU can do to bring relations back on good track

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The European Union must abandon its aggressive anti-Russian policy to return relations with Moscow to normal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow takes the collective West’s hostile policy toward Russia into account in its long-term planning. "The EU abandoning this policy is a necessary requirement but it won’t be enough to stabilize our relations. In practical terms, it means that Brussels and other European capitals must end all unfriendly actions against our country, including attempts to interfere in our domestic affairs and undermine our social and economic stability. They also must reconsider their anti-Russia policy, and, of course, their rhetoric, especially given their No Hate Speech weeks," she told a briefing.

"Strictly speaking, these are the conditions that need to be met to launch the process of normalizing, or at least stabilizing, our relations with the European Union," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.