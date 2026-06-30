MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. German politician Christian Engel, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

He is accused of expressing public support for Russia, discrediting Ukraine, and undermining international support for Kiev, according to the listing.

Austrian entrepreneur and public figure Ronald Schwarzer has also been added to the database for similar accusations, including publicly supporting Russia, discrediting the Ukrainian authorities, and infringing on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The personal data of Schwarzer and Engel were published on the website on June 30.

The infamous Mirotvorets website, launched in 2014, illegally collects the personal data of journalists, artists, athletes, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. According to the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office, the website was created for "cleansing" the political field of opposition politicians and journalists and constitutes a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.