Top Russian security official to attend late Khamenei's farewell service in Iran — envoy

TEHRAN, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will attend the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, former president, and former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev will attend the farewell ceremony for the late leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran as a special envoy of President Vladimir Putin," he said in an interview with the ISNA news agency.

The farewell ceremony for the deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 3. On Friday, high-ranking delegations from at least 30 countries will take part in the mourning event. From July 4 to July 5, the body of Ali Khamenei will lie in state at the Tehran Mosalla, the capital’s largest religious and public complex, where anyone will be able to pay their respects to the departed leader.

On July 6, a mourning procession will be held along the main streets of Tehran. After that, the body will be brought to the country’s main religious center, the city of Qom, where mourning ceremonies will be held on July 7. Ali Khamenei’s funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown, Mashhad, on July 9.