Russia to comply with international humanitarian law no matter what — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow will comply with the principles of international humanitarian law no matter what, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"We are sure that during your visit, we will have productive discussions about violations of international humanitarian law, as seen in Ukraine," the top Russian diplomat told International Red Cross Committee (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric during their talks in Moscow.

"We will comply with our obligations under international humanitarian law no matter what, and we expect that you will make similar calls to your other partners," Lavrov emphasized.