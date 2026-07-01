Russia 80% adapted to external challenges — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian economy has adapted to external challenges by 80%, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"I would like to say again that this index should be decomposed into two directions. Speaking about adaptation, let's say, the figure is 80% against external challenges. When speaking about our path at present in respect of technology sovereignty, technology leadership, I think we are in the first half," Novak said.

Gasoline and diesel fuel volumes are sufficient in the domestic market, despite the turnarounds underway at some oil refineries, he added.