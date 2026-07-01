Prisoner exchange issue to be discussed during ICRC president's meetings in Moscow — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he intends to discuss prisoner exchanges with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric.

Lavrov said the issue will also be addressed during the ICRC president’s meetings at the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as with Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova.

"Specific aspects of our cooperation with the ICRC on humanitarian issues, including the situation of prisoners and prisoner exchanges, will be discussed not only here today but also during your meetings at the Russian Defense Ministry, with the Russian human rights commissioner and with the children's rights commissioner," Lavrov told Spoljaric.