Ukrainian drone strikes ignite fires at Askania-Nova nature reserve in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked the Askania-Nova Biosphere Reserve in the Kherson Region, the reserve’s press office said on its Telegram channel.

Park rangers, together with Emergencies Ministry personnel are extinguishing several fires at one of Europe's largest nature reserves.

"The Ukrainian army continues its drone attacks. The enemy is brazenly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure. Reserve staff are continuing to fight the fire at this very moment. According to updated information, two fires have been contained, and work is continuing on a third fire deep in the steppe," the statement said.

Reserve Director Dmitry Meshcheryakov said the Askania-Nova reserve's fire unit, with support from Emergencies Ministry personnel and local farmers, is extinguishing three fires in the protected steppe and two more in the federally protected Askaniysky wildlife sanctuary. "The situation is complicated by the fact that one of the fires is located near a unique dendrological park," he said.