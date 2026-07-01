Russian Federation Council considers Zelensky’s threats against Belarus serious

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is an irrational and unpredictable person, which is why his threats against Belarus must be taken seriously, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with TASS.

Zelensky previously stated his readiness to order an attack on military hardware, which, according to him, is positioned on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine, if it is not removed within a week.

"Naturally, this must be taken seriously because Zelensky is, unfortunately, an irrational and unpredictable man, a man obsessed with a thirst for power. [He wants] to remain in power and prove that he is winning. To that end, any means will do, so to speak. From his perspective, the end justifies the means, including aggression against Belarus and dragging Belarus into this conflict," Kosachev said.

In Zelensky’s "fevered mind," there exists the illusion that Belarus can be attacked "easily," given the country’s relatively small size and its obvious geographical proximity to Ukraine, he added. "Therefore, we must treat this with the utmost seriousness. To call a spade a spade, we are dealing with a man who is maniacally obsessed with a thirst for power," the official noted.