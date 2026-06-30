Russian forces strike Ukrainian army positions by FAB bombs in Zaporozhye, Sumy areas

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The crews of Russian Su-34 frontline bombers struck Ukrainian army positions by FAB high-explosive precision-guided bombs in the Zaporozhye and Sumy Regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also uploaded video footage of Su-34 bombers destroying the designated targets.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia has uploaded video footage showing the crews of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying the targets. Specifically, the other day, the strikes were delivered by one FAB-3000 bomb with the unified glide/adjustment module on temporary deployment sites of a formation of the 65th separate mechanized brigade (up to 20 militants) near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and four FAB-500 bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module on a stronghold of a unit of the National Guard’s 13th separate special operations brigade (up to 20 militants) near Krasnopolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.