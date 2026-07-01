Russia receives no reaction from UN regarding Ukrainian army’s strike on Starobelsk — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Moscow never received an adequate response from the UN regarding its appeals concerning Kiev’s strike on a college in Starobelsk, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said.

Earlier, the Russian side handed over to representatives of the global organization photo and video materials from the scene of the attack, as well as additional documents requested by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"No, we haven’t received [a response]," Alimov noted in a commentary to the Izvestia daily. "To date, all letters we have received from the Secretary-General have, unfortunately, been very disappointing as they contained no substantive answers," he said.

The Ukrainian military carried out a strike on the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. The attack killed 21 people.