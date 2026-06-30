Euroclear files lawsuit against Bank of Russia to block 18.2 trln ruble recovery — Echo

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The Euroclear depository has filed a lawsuit in Belgium against the Bank of Russia in an attempt to block the enforcement of an 18.2 trillion ruble ($231.5 billion) Moscow Arbitration Court ruling over frozen assets, the Echo newspaper reported.

On May 26, the Moscow Arbitration Court granted the central bank's motion to enforce the ruling in its lawsuit against Euroclear.

In December 2025, the Central Bank of Russia filed an 18.2 trillion ruble lawsuit against Euroclear with the Moscow Arbitration Court, amid European Union plans to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine. This amount includes frozen funds, the value of blocked securities, and lost profits. The Bank of Russia stated that the procedure for enforcing the decision using the defendant's assets, including those located in foreign jurisdictions (both friendly and unfriendly), would be determined after the court ruling enters into legal force.