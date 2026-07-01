Russia says Netherlands provides no evidence to go along with hacker accusations

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Netherlands has provided no evidence to go along with its accusations that Russian hackers are wreaking havoc in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Is there any evidence? Was there anything presented in the form of facts, you will ask? Of course not, I will answer," the diplomat said, calling the attacks another "attack of rabid Russophobia."

"The so-called affected party has not sent any requests to Russia, including through the Global Intergovernmental Register of Contact Points for an objective investigation," Zakharova told a news briefing.

According to her, this mechanism has been in place for a long time, "and it is necessary to use it in this area if there are reasonable claims against any of the countries."

"The Hague's goal is to fabricate another ridiculous reason to intimidate Europe with an imaginary Russian threat. Other narratives, as they say, will definitely be put forward," she said. "It is not surprising that the Netherlands has again made false attacks against" Russia.

"After all, the authorities of this country are trying in every way to justify their doctrinal attitudes, according to which Russia turns out to be essentially - as they put it - the main threat in the global information space," Zakharova said.