MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has sharply criticized the recent "get-together" in Gdansk, Poland, where discussions centered on loans to Ukraine, as she warned that this gathering would effectively force Kiev to "auction off" what remains of its sovereignty and resources.

Zakharova recalled that the so-called Ukraine Recovery Conference took place on June 25-26. She pointed out that following the event, officials celebrated the signing of 160 agreements amounting to approximately 10 billion euros. "One might wonder what this figure has to do with Ukraine’s reconstruction," she remarked. "In reality, it has nothing to do with rebuilding the country. Instead, this money will ultimately fund Ukraine’s total destruction. Strangely, the financiers themselves cite much more modest figures - probably because the vast majority of the billions mentioned by Ukrainian officials are already approved loans from the EU and the World Bank."

She emphasized that Kiev will have to repay these loans - with interest. "They will simply auction off whatever remains of their assets," Zakharova said dryly. She also noted that to facilitate this process, the Ukrainian government’s presidential office has to pass numerous laws undermining the very fabric of Ukrainian culture and statehood - laws that are deeply painful for ordinary citizens and the social fabric - while expanding the list of assets to be privatized.

Zakharova further observed that this conference bore a striking resemblance to similar events held between 2022 and 2025 in Switzerland, Britain, Germany, and Italy. "Of course, there was no genuine peace agenda at the conference," she concluded. "Instead, participants focused on developing the military-industrial complex and integrating the Kiev regime more deeply into European defense initiatives."