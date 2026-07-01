Oil shipments through Strait of Hormuz rise to 10 mln barrels per day — media

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. Daily oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have exceeded 10 million barrels, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed US administration official.

According to the source, another 5 million barrels of oil per day are being transported via alternative routes. Bloomberg noted that before the US-Israeli military operation against Iran began, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the waterway each day.

Earlier, Iran's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva, Ali Bahreini, confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened to commercial vessels and international shipping.