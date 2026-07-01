Lavrov, Red Cross head sum up work on verifying data on crimes in Kiev — MFA

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric discussed joint work with regard to verifying data on crimes committed by the Kiev regime, paying special attention to depoliticized cooperation with the ICRC in the framework of the Ukrainian issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On July 1, Lavrov met with Spoljaric, who arrived in Russia on a working visit. "Special attention was paid to the results of joint activities to verify data on crimes committed by the Kiev regime, as well as to the development of cooperation between the ICRC and Russian humanitarian organizations and human rights structures, including in Donbass," it said in a statement.

Both sides emphasized the importance of "strictly observing international humanitarian law and depoliticized cooperation in this area," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In addition, key regional issues were discussed, including, besides the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Iran, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, as well as in Africa and Southeast Asia. Following the conversation, mutual interest was confirmed in continuing regular contacts and strengthening practical cooperation between Russia and the ICRC, the ministry added.