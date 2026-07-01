MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the capture of Ukrainskoye village in the Kharkov Region enhances the strategic positioning of Russian forces, facilitating their deeper penetration into Ukrainian defenses.

Earlier, the ministry confirmed that Battlegroup North had taken control of Ukrainskoye. A statement issued by the Defense Ministry noted, "The liberation of Ukrainskoye not only expands the security zone within the Volchansk district, but also paves the way for further advances into the enemy’s defense lines in the Kharkov Region."

According to the news release, assault units from the 82nd and 83rd mechanized infantry regiments of the Battlegroup North overcame persistent Ukrainian resistance, repelling the last remnants of a separate motorized infantry brigade. The operation was supported by artillery strikes and attack drones targeting Ukrainian positions, while reconnaissance drone operators provided real-time intelligence, coordinating precise fire adjustments.