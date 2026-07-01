MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Estonian authorities are accomplices to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attack on St. Petersburg with drones, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Commenting on Estonian presidential security advisor Madis Roll’s statement about helping the Ukrainian armed forces attack St. Petersburg, the diplomat slammed the Estonian authorities as "accomplices to a terrorist attack."

"This is not the first time that Estonia's political elite has supported terrorists. In the 1990s, they sided with terrorist Dudayev and his thugs in the North Caucasus," Zakharova emphasized.