LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. The liberation of Rovnoye in the Zaporozhye Region enables Russian forces to establish a bridgehead for an offensive on the neighboring village of Dolinka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The liberation of Rovnoye was preceded by the advance of the Russian army northwest of the settlement of Verkhnyaya Tersa, he said.

"The capture of Rovnoye makes it possible to prepare bridgeheads for the liberation of the next settlement, Dolinka, which is located southwest of Rovnoye," the expert said.

By advancing near Rovnoye, the Russian army will be able to straighten the front line in the Lyubitskoye-Komsomolskoye sector, Marochko added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on June 30 that the Russian army had liberated the village of Rovnoye in the Zaporozhye Region.