MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The European Union is providing Moldova with weapons in order to provoke a conflict with Transnistria, a move that could have dire consequences for Moldovan citizens, according to State Duma member Alyona Arshinova. In an interview with TASS, she condemned Chisinau's recent signing of a contract with the Estonian Center for Defense Investments to supply over 100 Canadian-made Roshel armored vehicles.

"The European Union continues to arm Moldova in an attempt to ignite a war with Transnistria," Arshinova stated. "Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her European allies seem intent on seizing Transnistrian industry and covering all the costs of such a conflict. Sandu has even promised Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities by seizing Transnistria, which hosts Russian military depots in Cobasna, along with developed industries and electricity generation facilities."

Arshinova argued that "Brussels is pushing Moldova toward the brink of war with Russia," but warned that it is not Sandu who will bear the consequences – rather, it will be the Moldovan people, many of whom opposed her election. "She has stolen votes from the opposition, suppressed dissent, and initiated a large-scale militarization of Moldova despite its constitutional neutrality," she emphasized.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense announced on June 30 the signing of a contract for the delivery of armored vehicles, with the equipment scheduled to arrive by May 2027. These arms shipments are part of a broader program supported by the United States, the European Union, and NATO to modernize Moldova’s military. The country has also adopted a new military strategy, which designates Russia as the primary threat. Despite ongoing economic hardships, Moldovan authorities plan to increase military spending to 1% of GDP by 2030. Recent acquisitions include two advanced French military radars, ATMOS 2000 artillery systems, self-propelled mortars, and other sophisticated equipment.