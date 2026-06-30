Lukashenko off on official visit to Indonesia — Pool of First

MINSK, June 30. /TASS/. After his visit to China, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is on his way to Indonesia, according to the Pool of the First Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

Lukashenko will meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in a narrow and expanded format. The officials will focus on the prospects for the development of trade, economic and investment relations as well as humanitarian cooperation, the Telegram channel said.

Several international documents will be signed, including a roadmap for the development of the key areas of cooperation between Belarus and Indonesia for 2026-2030.