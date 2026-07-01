Demand for Rosatom charging station services surge by 40% — CEO

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Demand for Rosatom's charging station services increased by 40% over the week, CEO of the state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are already seeing a significant increase in the load of our network of electric charging stations, which has more than 290 charging stations in 16 regions. During the week from June 21 to June 28, the demand for the services of RCSN [Rosatom-Charging Stations Network] increased by 40% at once," the Rosatom CEO said in an interview with the industry newspaper Strana Rosatom. An interesting fact is that owners of hybrid cars, seeking to reduce dependence on gasoline, began to use the stations especially actively, Likhachev noted.

"We have ambitious plans for the development of the network. Today, the total number of Rosatom charging stations is relatively small. At the same time, our strategy provides for the expansion to 11,000 stations in 53 regions by 2030," he said. At the same time, the current situation in the fuel market is unlikely to lead to an instant transition to electric cars, the chief executive noted. "Nevertheless, it will certainly push many car owners to think about choosing between an internal combustion engine and an electric drive in the future," he added.