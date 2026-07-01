MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The candidate for the post of leader of the UK’s ruling Labour Party, Andy Burnham, is a "dark horse", since he has not yet had the opportunity to prove himself at the national level, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS in an interview.

"Everyone names Mr. Burnham [as Keir Starmer’s successor], who has until recently served as the mayor of Greater Birmingham. In my opinion, he is still a dark horse because he has not yet had the opportunity to establish a national profile. His opponents in the UK sarcastically note that 'organizing bus traffic or garbage disposal within a municipality is one thing, while ruling a great power is something different,'" the senior senator noted.

According to Kosachev, Burnham was "co-opted into Parliament," otherwise, he would never have made it into the circle of top state officials. "Maybe it will be someone else [who becomes the party leader]. Naturally, no one will ask Russia’s opinion. But what is surprising is that no one will ask the UK’s opinion either. This is a vulnerable weak spot for a country trying to teach democracy, first of all, on the eastern track, including our country," he added.

On June 22, former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to step down as leader of the Labour Party and as prime minister. According to the rules he set forth, the official nomination of candidates for party leader will begin on July 9 and last until July 17. The winner will automatically head the government and should take office before parliamentarians return from summer break on September 1.

So far, only Burnham has announced his intention to participate in the election. On June 18, he was elected to the House of Commons, the lower chamber of the UK parliament. If no other Labour Party lawmaker follows his example, Burnham will become prime minister on July 20.

A political crisis erupted in the UK following the local elections on May 7. According to the results, the Labour Party lost control of the Welsh parliament for the first time ever. At the same time, the party managed to nominate 1,400 fewer representatives to various UK legislative bodies than before.