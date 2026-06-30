Iran exports over 40 mln barrels of oil after US blockade lifted — parliament speaker

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. Iran has been able to export over 40 barrels of oil since the US lifted its naval blockade, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

"The enemy retreated after lifting the naval blockade, and passage through the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz was opened to the Islamic republic’s commercial vessels and oil tankers. Over 40 million barrels of oil have been exported since the lifting of the blockade," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum to end the armed conflict that began on February 28. The memorandum determined timeframes for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, tensions persist in the region due to occasional US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliator attacks on US bases in Gulf countries.