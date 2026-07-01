MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom Valery Zaluzhny told Vladimir Zelensky during a meeting that he intends to enter the race in the presidential election, Ukrainskaya Pravda reported, citing sources close to both participants.

Zaluzhny traveled to Kiev from London in June for a meeting with Zelensky focused on the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine, according to the report. Zelensky reportedly said that a window of opportunity had emerged to organize the vote, but added that it should be conducted in a way that would not deepen divisions in society. He then asked Zaluzhny whether he would run for president if the election were held this fall. "Yes, I will," Zaluzhny replied.

Ukrainskaya Pravda reported that Zelensky was prepared to offer Zaluzhny positions in the government if he agreed not to run, but the former commander-in-chief said he could not do so because many Ukrainians had placed their hopes in him. Head of the ruling Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia and Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov also tried to persuade Zaluzhny after the meeting with Zelensky to withdraw from the race, but he did not change his decision.

Zelensky is also trying to determine whether current chief of his office Kirill Budanov (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia), who previously served as head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Department, intends to run in a possible election. However, Budanov has declined to give a clear answer. According to Ukrainskaya Pravda, Zelensky is prepared to offer him the position of parliament speaker if he agrees not to run.

Ukrainskaya Pravda reported that Zelensky intends to seek reelection if elections are held. The report said that late 2026 is being considered as a possible timeframe for the vote. However, Zelensky's inner circle is reportedly concerned about the plans of Zaluzhny and Budanov, who, according to opinion polls, are viewed as his strongest potential rivals.