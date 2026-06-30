Oman proposes Strait of Hormuz fee plan to US — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Oman has delivered a proposal to the United States and other Western countries outlining a plan under which shipping companies would pay service fees to use the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the paper, Iran and Oman are moving forward with plans to collect payment for ships transiting the strait, despite public US objections.

US negotiators have received the plan and intend to discuss their concerns with Omani officials, The New York Times added.