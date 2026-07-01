LUGANSK, July 1. /TASS/. By liberating Malinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian servicemen have established a foothold on the western coast of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal, thus increasing the army’s offensive potential, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Malinovka is yet another settlement that our troops have liberated on the western coast of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal. Consequently, we have a good foothold there, and our offensive potential has increased," he said.

The expert noted that with Malinovka under control, Russian servicemen "can advance in various areas," since they now have "quite broad operational freedom."

The Donetsk People’s Republic does not receive 35% of the necessary supplies because Kiev has disrupted the work of the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal. The situation deteriorated last year due to a snowless winter and arid spring and summer. Since July 2025, several towns have been receiving water on schedule.

On June 30, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the DPR’s Malinovka.