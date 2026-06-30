Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated three communities in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Malinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active combat operations. <…> Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Rovnoye and Lesnoye in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,395 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,395 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 210 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 210 troops and five Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 270 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 455 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 75 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Luzhki, Sudokhol and Krasnopolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Losevka, Staritsa and Bugayevka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, 11 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Maleyevka, Izyumskoye and Chervony Stav in the Kharkov Region, Volchy Yar and Piskunovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue destroying scattered Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s northwestern part. Units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division seized four enemy strongholds and 54 buildings," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian troops, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, two ground robotic vehicles and 11 UAV control posts in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, five Western-made armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, two self-propelled artillery guns and two Damba electronic warfare systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Orekhovatka, Nikolayevka and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault units of the Battlegroup South continue clearing the city’s southwestern part from the enemy and liberated 30 buildings," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, two artillery guns, 21 motor vehicles and 26 ground robotic vehicles in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four artillery guns, a multiple rocket launcher and 27 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dobropolye and Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novoukrainka, Novoye Pole, Lyubitskoye and Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and 10 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Kamyshevakha and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 75 Ukrainian military personnel, seven motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage and assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept over 800 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed over 800 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs and 806 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys seven Ukrainian uncrewed boats in past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed seven Ukrainian uncrewed boats in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed seven uncrewed boats," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 171,971 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,968 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,750 multiple rocket launchers, 35,570 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,265 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.