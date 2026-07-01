MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, at the behest of the West, is desperately trying to scale up the conflict and draw Russia’s closest allies into it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that Ukraine does not seek peace, and the West has set Vladimir Zelensky the task of continuing the escalation.

“By the same token, the Kiev regime is desperately attempting to scale up the conflict, to involve our closest allies and neighbors in it — you name it. Again, it is necessary for those who live according to NATO narratives, as they say,” she said.