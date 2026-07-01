Foreign national detained in Monaco over investigation into attack on businessman

PARIS, July 1. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers in Monaco have detained a foreign national within the principality as part of an investigation into an assassination attempt on Ukrainian businessman Vadim Yermolaev, Monaco Info television reported.

"He was taken into custody as it was necessary to carry out certain checks," the prosecutor's office said. The individual was later released, and no charges have been announced.

French investigators have also questioned a minor injured in the explosion, the broadcaster reported, citing the principality's prosecutor's office.

It noted that two other victims who sustained serious injuries "are still unable to give testimony." One of them remains in critical condition, with doctors continuing efforts to save his life.