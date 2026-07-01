Senior Russian senator warns of 'joint response' if Ukraine attack Belarus

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Any military aggression by the Kiev regime against Belarus would face a "joint response" from Moscow and Minsk, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS in an interview.

"Without any doubt. We are part of the Union State, and we are military allies. Anyone discussing the possibility of a military operation against Belarus should clearly understand that they would face a joint response from our two allied states," the senator said when asked whether Russia would defend Belarus in the event of an attack by the Ukrainian army.

Vladimir Zelensky issued new threats against Belarus on June 19. He said he was prepared to order strikes on equipment that, according to him, is deployed on Belarusian territory along the border with Ukraine if it is not removed within a week. Zelensky also claimed that "relay transmitters are installed on the towers."