MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Atrocities committed by the Kiev regime against civilians and prisoners of war surpass the cruelty of terrorists in various regions of the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have seen a lot. We have seen members of international terrorist organizations in the North Caucasus, monstrous cruelty against children, civilians, and prisoners of war. We have seen that in the Middle East and North Africa, when we fought international terrorism there. You know that staff of our missions abroad also fell victim to international terrorists," Zakharova pointed out.

"But what the Kiev regime is doing, what it is doing virtually under the guise of protecting some freedom, democracy while receiving enormous resources for that from the so-called self-proclaimed civilized ones, to be honest, no one has seen anything like that before," the diplomat noted.

She also drew attention to the atrocities against civilians who fell into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers. "They face sophisticated psychological and physical violence. Civilians from the Kursk Region, who returned home as a result of the exchange on June 26, described in detail what they had endured in Ukrainian captivity, what humiliation they had faced. The residents of the Kursk Region described the torture of Russian servicemen and prisoners of war, Ukrainian monsters branded their foreheads with a trident, broke and cut their limbs," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

"There is verified evidence of the torture of our soldiers, exemplary executions - yes, the Kiev regime does that as well - other violations of anything possible, including domestic and international law," Zakharova said. The Ukrainian government "simply ignores all norms of international humanitarian law," she stressed. "You can find all that in the specialized reports of Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik," Zakharova concluded.