BEIJING, July 1. /TASS/. The Chinese Communist Party sees resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the complete reunification of the country as its unwavering historical mission, President XI Jinping said at a commemorative gathering marking the party’s 105th anniversary.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is the unwavering historical mission of our party and the common aspiration of all Chinese people," Xi Jinping emphasized.

He noted that Beijing intends to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, expand exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, resolutely combat "separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence," resist external interference, and "steadfastly advance the great cause of national reunification."

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taipei has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China that existed on the mainland before the Communists took power. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China, and most countries, including Russia, support this position.