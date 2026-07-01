‘Major overhaul’ of state: Kazakhstan begins operating under new constitution

ASTANA, July 1. /TASS/. A new constitution entered into force in Kazakhstan on July 1, introducing a number of changes to the state governance system, including a transition to a unicameral parliament and the re-establishment of the vice-presidency. Moreover, it establishes the primacy of national law over international law and introduces several ideological and social provisions.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who initiated amendments to the previous constitution and subsequently supported the drafting of a new one, described the changes in the country as a "large-scale reboot" of all state and public institutions. He had also previously announced an impending "overhaul" of the state structure, assuring that the ongoing process is "not just another administrative reform."

Political analyst Gaziz Abishev noted in an interview with TASS that, despite significant changes, the president retains a pivotal role. "A substantial portion of state powers is concentrated in the hands of the president, and a strong president exerts influence over the parliament and the accountable government. In this regard, our constitution is more candid. It honestly reflects the nature of our country as a presidential republic. Of course, one cannot build the entire state political architecture with a single decree," he said.

Abishev added that the renewal of the corps of deputies in the new parliament, as well as of other political elites, is also a key issue. He noted that some high-ranking officials are already new figures who assumed their posts during Tokayev’s presidency, though he did not rule out "targeted adjustments" in the future.

One of the key innovations was the restructuring of the legislative branch. The bicameral parliament, comprising the Majilis (lower house) and the Senate (upper house), was abolished effective July 1. It was replaced by a new body named the Kurultai. It has 145 parliamentary seats, just three fewer than the previous system, which had a combined total of 148 deputies across its two chambers. Deputies serve a five-year term, and the body's establishment can be viewed as a revival: prior to 1995, the country had a Supreme Council, which was essentially a unicameral parliament.

The electoral system for Kurultai deputies will once again be exclusively proportional (based on party lists). Previously, regarding the 98 deputies of the Majilis, 69 seats were filled via party lists, while the remaining 29 were filled through single-mandate constituencies; the term of office was five years. Of the 50 Senate deputies, 40 represented all regions of Kazakhstan (two from each) and were elected by local representative bodies, maslikhats, while the remaining 10 were appointed directly by the President without a vote. Senate deputies served six-year terms, with half of them up for election every three years.

The President previously announced that elections for the Kurultai would be held in August, though the exact date has not yet been disclosed. In Kazakhstan, such elections typically take place on Sundays. Although this vote will mark the first time the Kurultai is constituted through elections, it may once again be classified as a snap election within the context of Kazakhstan's parliamentary polls, given that the terms of the Majilis deputies elected in 2023 were not due to expire until 2028. Throughout the history of the independent republic, Kazakhstani deputies have managed to serve out their full terms only three times, with scheduled elections held in 1999, 2004, and 2021.

A second significant innovation in the country’s governance system is the re-establishment of the post of Vice President, a position that previously existed in Kazakhstan from 1991 to 1996 before being abolished. The Vice President will now represent the Head of State in dealings with the Kurultai and government bodies, and will also exercise other powers determined by the President. Under the new constitution, the Vice President must be non-partisan and is prohibited from engaging in business activities or serving as a member of parliament while in office. The post will become the second-highest in the hierarchy of power, and the vice president will be able to assume the powers of the head of state in the event of an early resignation (previously, this role fell to the Senate Speaker). In such a case, presidential elections must be held within two months of the termination of the incumbent’s powers; previously, no specific timeframe was stipulated.