Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Ukrainskoye in the Kharkov Region through active and decisive operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,430 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops, a tank and a US-made armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 200 troops and four US-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 210 troops, two tanks and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 300 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 460 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 60 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khatneye, Bely Kolodez, Kazachya Lopan, Zarubinka, Olkhovatka and Bugayevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ulanovo, Volnaya Sloboda, Khrapovshchina and Khoten in the Sumy Region and the city of Sumy, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a tank, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, 10 pickup trucks, two artillery guns, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and an Israeli-made RADA counterbattery radar station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Podliman, Chervony Oskol and Maleyevka in the Kharkov Region and Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 25th Army continue destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s northwestern part. Units of the 67th Motor Rifle Division seized three enemy strongholds and captured 47 buildings," the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West forces eliminated 30 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, four ground robotic vehicles and 11 UAV control posts in Krasny Liman, it said.

Upon the Ukrainian army’s attempt to restore a ferry across the Seversky Donets River near the settlement of Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian air strike on engineering units of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade eliminated up to 20 enemy troops and engineering equipment, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, an M1117 armored personnel carrier and four HMMWV armored combat vehicles of US manufacture, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and three electronic warfare systems in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Nikolayevka, Starodubovka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault units of the Battlegroup South continue clearing the city’s southwestern part from the enemy. On the city’s northern outskirts, they repelled two attacks by assault groups of the enemy’s 28th mechanized brigade supported by tanks. Up to 15 enemy personnel and two T-72 tanks were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, an artillery gun, nine motor vehicles, 32 ground robotic vehicles and 28 UAV control posts in Konstantinovka in the past 24 hours, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 210 personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, five artillery guns and 21 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Chuguyevo, Maryevka, Novopavlovka and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dobropolye, Shevchenko, Annovka, Toretskoye, Kucherov Yar, Raiskoye and Gruzskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, an electronic surveillance station and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Blagodatnoye, Rybalskoye, Novogrigorovka, Lyubitskoye, Yegorovka, Volnoye and Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 460 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 60 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Novoyakovlevka and Zapasnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 60 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian cruise missile engine production facility over past day

Russian troops struck a workshop for the production of Neptune cruise missile engines for the Ukrainian army and their storage site and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure, fuel depots, a logistics center used by the Ukrainian army, a workshop for the production of Neptune cruise missile engines and their storage facility, sites for preparing and launching long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 602 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 602 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and seven smart bombs in the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, a long-range operational-tactical missile and 602 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian uncrewed boats over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian uncrewed boats in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels in the central part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 172,573 unmanned aerial vehicles, 664 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,985 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,751 multiple rocket launchers, 35,585 field artillery guns and mortars and 65,333 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.