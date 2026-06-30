Mbappe sets record for most goals scored in World Cup knockout stages

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. France’s forward Kylian Mbappe has become the sole leader in goals scored in World Cup knockout stage matches.

He scored in the Round of 16 match against Sweden. It was his ninth goal in nine knockout-stage matches. Previously, Mbappe shared the top spot in this category with two former Brazil forwards: Leonidas (8 goals in 5 matches) and Ronaldo (8 goals in 10 matches).

Mbappe, 27, has played for Real Madrid since 2024. With the team, he won the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup during the 2024/25 season. As part of the French national team, he won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and took the silver medal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.