DONETSK, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 15 times over the past 24 hours, leaving six people wounded, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"Fifteen armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded. Reports indicate that six civilians were wounded. On June 29, in the city of Donetsk, one Russian Emergencies Ministry employee was killed and three others were wounded," the report said.

Strikes by Ukrainian forces damaged an ambulance, three residential buildings, trucks, a bus, and two civil infrastructure facilities.