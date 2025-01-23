Russian stock market indices plunging on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with falling indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 1.56% to 2,926.1 points. The RTS Index edged down by 2.38% to 930.18 points. The yuan rate remained almost flat at 13.55 rubles.

"Data released by the Russian statistical service Rosstat the day before indicated that inflation overpassed the level of 10% in annual terms. Geopolitical signals are ambiguous and positive ones are not too much thus far. The ruble at the same time suspended its growth," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The external background was largely neutral. "The number of initial applications for jobseeker’s allowances in the US over the week was slightly above the forecast of analysts. The World Trade Organization stated the threat of serious losses of global economic growth in case the tariff war breaks globally," the expert added.

Investors’ activity may be week in conditions of geopolitical uncertainty and approaching weekend, BCS Investment World said. The company forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,875-2,975 points on January 24.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,900 - 3,000 points.

Preliminary estimates of PMI for January in production and service sectors of the Euro area and the US will be released at the turn of the week.