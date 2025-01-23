Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline to Europe hit record high last week since the route was commissioned in 2020, according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In particular, the pumping through the Strandja 2 compressor station on the Turkish-Bulgarian border exceeded 376 mln cubic meters from January 13 to 19, which is an absolute weekly maximum of supplies since the commissioning of the gas pipeline in January 2020. Previously the highest level of 373 mln cubic meters per week was registered in October 2024.

Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters.

The gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea with a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of today, it remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe. The starting point of the Turkish Stream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa.

TASS said earlier citing ENTSOG that supplies to Europe via TurkStream rose by 23% in 2024 to 16.7 bln cubic meters. Record 7.6 bln cubic meters of this volume were delivered to Hungary, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has said.

On January 13, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Kiev to disrupt gas supplies to Europe had attempted an attack using nine unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the infrastructure of the Russkaya compressor station in the Krasnodar Region, which supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline. Meanwhile the compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in the normal operation mode, with no disruptions having occurred.