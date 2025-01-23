Talks on next phase of Gaza deal to start in two weeks — Hamas

CAIRO, January 23. /TASS/. Talks to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal will begin in two weeks, said Zaher Jabarin, head of the Hamas cell in the West Bank.

"Talks will start in two weeks on the second phase, with discussions to address three main points: a full withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire in the enclave and the exchange of all hostages for Palestinian prisoners," Jabarin said in comments posted to Hamas' Telegram channel.

He also said Hamas insists that all phases of the Gaza deal be linked with each other.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday that second-phase talks need to start as soon as possible. He said he will discuss the issue with Mossad Director David Barnea later this week.

According to Axios, senior Israeli, US and Qatari officials believe that the second-phase talks will be extremely difficult and complex and will require strategic decisions on the part of both Israel and Hamas. Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days to play a role in the talks. Axios reported, citing an Israeli official, that Israel will demand that Hamas be denied the opportunity to run Gaza in the future.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on January 15 that thanks to the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement to hold a ceasefire in Gaza and release hostages held in the enclave. During the 42-day first phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody.

The ceasefire came into force on January 19. Later the same day, three Israeli women, Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were returned home. Israel released 90 Palestinian women and teenagers from its prisons. Hamas is set to release four more female hostages on January 25.