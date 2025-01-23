DONETSK, January 23. /TASS/. American national Daniel Martindale, who had worked behind Ukrainian lines for Russia for two years, reiterated in an interview with TASS that it was the Soviet Union, and not the US, that defeated Nazi Germany.

"You won’t make any friends in Russia by talking down to them about World War II. As president of the USA, he [Trump] should know that for Russia it was their war for survival, what Russians call their Great Patriotic War. Anybody who had read Richard Maybury knows that Russia beat Hitler, not the USA," he said.

He added that the United States entered the conflict with Germany when it was weakened.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that the US "must never forget that Russia helped" it win World War II. In the same post, he mentioned that he has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and loves the Russian people.

Martindale had been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022. Having proactively established contact with Russian security agencies, he reported the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities for two years. The data he provided was repeatedly used to carry out strikes on the infrastructure, equipment, and personnel of the Ukrainian army.

On October 27, 2024, Russian servicemen conducting combat missions near the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic extracted him from the combat zone and brought him to Donetsk.