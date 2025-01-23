{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US national Martindale slams Trump for not giving due credit to Russia for role in WWII

"You won’t make any friends in Russia by talking down to them about World War II," Daniel Martindale stressed

DONETSK, January 23. /TASS/. American national Daniel Martindale, who had worked behind Ukrainian lines for Russia for two years, reiterated in an interview with TASS that it was the Soviet Union, and not the US, that defeated Nazi Germany.

"You won’t make any friends in Russia by talking down to them about World War II. As president of the USA, he [Trump] should know that for Russia it was their war for survival, what Russians call their Great Patriotic War. Anybody who had read Richard Maybury knows that Russia beat Hitler, not the USA," he said.

He added that the United States entered the conflict with Germany when it was weakened.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that the US "must never forget that Russia helped" it win World War II. In the same post, he mentioned that he has a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and loves the Russian people.

Martindale had been in Ukraine since February 11, 2022. Having proactively established contact with Russian security agencies, he reported the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities for two years. The data he provided was repeatedly used to carry out strikes on the infrastructure, equipment, and personnel of the Ukrainian army.

On October 27, 2024, Russian servicemen conducting combat missions near the village of Bogoyavlenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic extracted him from the combat zone and brought him to Donetsk.

Culture
Borisov’s Oscar nomination does not end ‘cancel culture’ — Kremlin
Yury Borisov has been nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in American director Sean Baker’s Anora
Researchers aim to develop vaccines for breast and pancreatic cancer — leading oncologist
Alexander Gintsburg mentioned that based on funding availability, two or three new sets of animal studies on cancer models will also be conducted
US cannot or doesn’t want to stop illegal arms trafficking to Haiti — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, the United States refuses to share any information about what it is doing to stop arms trafficking to Haiti with experts from the UN Security Council’s sanctions committee
More than 500,000 mines planted along Zaporozhye defensive lines — Russian politician
The main type of the mines on both sides is the TM-62
Trump signs order re-designating Houthis as foreign terrorist organization
Trump already added the Houthis to the FTO list during his first presidential term in 2017-2021
Trump likes sanctions pressure tools — Kremlin
Earlier, Trump threatened to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved in the near future
Chinese cars sales in Russia surged by 70% in 2024 — association
More than 600 Chinese dealerships opened in 2024
Ukraine’s frontline to collapse in 100 days, if Zelensky does not negotiate — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky believes that Vladimir Zelensky lies the number of soldiers at the frontline is as large as 880,000
Russian stock market indices plunging on Thursday — market data
The yuan rate remained almost flat at 13.55 rubles
West to start preparing for new conflict with Russia after clash in Ukraine over — Times
Lt. Gen. Ralph Wooddisse, the commander of NATO’s allied rapid reaction corps, said the Russian armed forces will be a "whole lot better next time round" as its military has shown the ability to constantly adapt to battlefield challenges
Belgian court throws out von der Leyen’s vaccine transparency case
"The decision also applies to other parties that joined the lawsuit," the court said in a statement
Trump believes US, Russia, China could cut nuclear weapons stockpiles
"We'd like to see denuclearization," Trump said
Gas supplies from Russia to Europe via TurkStream hit record high last week
Bruegel, a European analytical think tank, also reported a weekly record as it estimated supplies at 378 mln cubic meters
Ukrainian conflict settlement depends entirely on Russia, says US President Trump
The US President emphasized that Ukraine "is ready to make a deal"
Russian Guardsmen wipe out Ukrainian howitzer by kamikaze drone in Kursk area
The artillery system was uncovered during surveillance of enemy positions and was destroyed by a fiber-optic kamikaze drone in a precision strike
Yura Borisov nominated for Oscar for his role in Anora
Anora will also be up for Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Best Picture
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Any day could be Zelensky’s final in office, Ukrainian lawmaker believes
Donald Trump claimed that he planned to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in the near future and on January 21, the US leader told reporters that "Zelensky wants to make a deal"
Israeli troops open fire ‘against threats’ in Gaza without violating truce — IDF
"Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement," the army press service said
Press review: US pushes to lead AI race as Trump hastens to deliver on campaign pledges
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 23rd
Slovakia faces destabilization by those responsible for similar events in Georgia — party
Commenting on reports about "foreign experts" and their activities in her country, European Parliament member Katarina Roth Nevedalova said: "This is a question of national security, and we are in the process of assessing the situation"
Ukraine only evacuates troops with minor injuries in Velikaya Novosyolka, POW says
Moreover, Kirill Kozlov pointed out that when deployed to the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers are assured of medical evacuation in case of injury, but in reality, it does not happen
NATO partners should consider feasibility outcome from joining military bloc — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that NATO members’ proposed scheme of cooperation remains unchanged, however, "such experiments" eventually end up with NATO's interference in the internal affairs of other countries
Belarusian military says operation to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons was unique
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin added that the decision to deploy Russian nuclear weapons was made after "the promises there would be no NATO expansion to the east and that Belarus would not begin to be strangled by sanctions were broken"
Technology centers to remain in Russia when cooperating with other countries — Putin
"Cooperation with foreign partners in the technology area is a very important direction," the head of state stressed
Fuel oil evacuation from Volgoneft-239 tanker to be completed next week
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev, more than 1,100 metric tons of fuel oil have already been evacuated
Many European countries experience external interference in their affairs, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "even the largest European countries have recently experienced examples of such rather aggressive interference"
Hungary has contingency plan if TurkStream gas pipeline goes offline
According to Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas, gas deliveries to Hungary will be secured, but it will probably cost much more
Kremlin questions Trump’s estimate of Soviet losses in WWII
"Experts specializing in WWII are well aware of the magnitude of the death toll," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Global oil market can maintain balance — expert
Maria Belova recalled that the US President Donald Trump vowed to reduce prices, fill strategic reserves and export US oil and gas globally in his inauguration address
Peskov disagrees with Trump's assessment of Soviet Union's role in World War II
"That war, the theater of that war, and the deaths of tens of millions of people took place on a different continent, not in America," Dmitry Peskov noted
Press review: Putin, Xi talk after Trump’s inauguration as US reconsiders aid to allies
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 22nd
Kiev's attacks on Russian facilities meant to ‘scare people’ — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that these attacks, some of them a thousand kilometers deep into Russia’s interior, were causing damage to Russian infrastructure, which had to be repaired
US helped win WWII, but for Washington it was all business — Kremlin
"The main burden in the fight against fascism and the biggest price for the victory in the fight against fascism was paid by our country, the Soviet Union," Dmitry Peskov stressed
World needs shared prosperity, not 'golden age of America' — Medvedev
The dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after the US presidential inauguration is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world, the official noted
Gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities hits four-year high
European UGS facilities are currently 58.5% full
Several infrastructure facilities damaged in Kiev-controlled areas of Zaporozhye Region
The Ukrainian authorities declared an air-raid alert in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region five times on January 22 and twice on January 23
Ukrainian troops brutally killed residents of Russian Porechnoye — serviceman
It is reported that the bodies of two civilian men "tied up and tortured" were found in the second cellar
Oil prices decline amid Trump’s statements on OPEC
Brent futures dropped by 1.24% to $78.02 per barrel
US secretary of state to visit Panama next week — agency
According to the source, the trip is to underscore "President Donald Trump’s seriousness about taking back the Panama Canal"
Ukrainian troops used civilians as human shield in Kursk Region — Russian military
According to Tatar, Ukrainian troops retreated from Russkoye Porechnoye to Cherkasskoye Porechnoye
Kremlin says there are issues in Russian economy though situation stable overall
High economic growth rates persist in Russia despite certain problems, Dmitry Peskov noted
Transnistria says Sandu's demand for removal of Russian peacekeepers unacceptable
Earlier, Maia Sandu said that Chisinau was ready to provide financial assistance to Transnistria only after the withdrawal of Russian military units
Russia to hold UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian crimes against civilians on Jan 24
An Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council members allows pressing issues to be discussed not only among the members themselves, but also with the participation of other countries and representatives of civil society
Ukrainian troops double enveloped near Novaya Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region
According to Marochko, the enemy is trying to retain a strategic height on the Lozovaya bank
Trump's sanctions threats against Russia usual routine — Kremlin
US President Trump announced earlier in the month that he would impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the conflict in Ukraine was not resolved soon
Moscow notifies Tokyo of terminating agreements that set up Japan Centers in Russia
"The unprecedented unfriendly steps that has been taken by Tokyo against our country since February 2022 are contrary to the spirit and letter of the memorandums," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
US hopes for good relations with China, expects cooperation on Ukraine — Trump
The US President stressed that he "always had a very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russia welcomes Azerbaijan’s aspiration to cooperate with BRICS — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia has consistently supported the expansion of interaction within BRICS with the countries of the Global South and East
America's Keys to face two-time defending champ Sabalenka in final of 2025 Australian Open
In a match that lasted two hours and 35 minutes, the 19th-seeded Keys squeaked by 2nd-seeded Iga Swiatek from Poland, needing a third-set tiebreak to defeat her 5-7; 6-1; 7-6 (10-8)
Three fighters of Buran detachment held off attack by 22 Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
The wounded managed to retreat to a point in the rear where they were picked up by an evacuation team
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Taliban leader
An application has also been submitted for the arrest of Abdul Hakim Haqqani, the chief justice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Size of US defense industrial base poses a doubt for Europe — expert
According to Guntram Wolff, European output of certain weapon systems outpaces production in the United States
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Fico calls meeting of Slovak Security Council after intel points to impending coup d’etat
According to the Slovak prime minister, foreign "specialists" have already arrived in Slovakia
Ukraine continues transferring air defense specialists to infantry, MP says
Earlier, Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, commented on reports that air force specialists were being moved to the ground, acknowledging that technical experts were "practically irreplaceable"
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss Syria situation in phone call — ministry
The foreign ministers "underscored the importance of uniting the efforts of all ‘external players’ who can genuinely contribute to a comprehensive resolution of the situation in Syria, ensuring the legitimate rights of all Syrian citizens"
Putin's interview with Fridman may happen, but not soon — Kremlin
"There must be some conditions that require further clarification," Dmitry Peskov noted
TikTok back to US, Washington to own 50% — Trump
"The United State will do what we call a joint venture, and there is no risk," US president-elect said
Trump says he has good relations with Putin, likes Russia
"I’m not looking to hurt Russia. I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President Putin," the US President wrote
High-level US-Russia contacts give hope for settlement in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto recalled that Hungary has consistently advocated keeping diplomatic channels of communication with Russia open
Hungary ready to supply gas to Slovakia — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian foreign minister, it could be possible to deliver to Slovakia certain volumes of gas, which are supplied to Hungary from Russia via the TurkSteam pipeline and its branches in Bulgaria and Serbia
London’s assertion of threat to undersea communications invalid — embassy
The Russian Embassy in the UK added that Western nations, particularly the UK, are engaging in "destabilizing and provocative actions" in international waters
Medvedev discusses increasing production of air defense means with special commission
The issues of ensuring protection of industrial infrastructure facilities and the storage facilities were discussed at the meeting as well
Hamas says it will give Israel list of second group of hostages on January 24
The exchange will take place the day after the lists are swapped, said Zaher Jabarin, head of the Hamas cell in the West Bank
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Trump, Putin could strike informal deal to maintain caps on nuclear weapons — analyst
According to Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball, any progress in arms control will greatly depend on settling the Ukrainian crisis
Russia must take measures to prevent economic meltdown post-special op — expert
Dmitry Belousov suggests that it is necessary to focus on modernization, improving efficiency, including through robotization and digitalization
Trump wants to reduce US military presence in Europe — news agency’s source
However, the stance of the new US president who has always believed that Europe must do more to ensure its own security is well-known
280 hectares of beaches require recovery after fuel oil spill — minister
About 840,000 cubic meters of new sand need to be imported
Bomb detector Cyberscan-3000 replenishes toolkit of Russian bomb disposal specialists
"While the mine detector allows for clearing the terrain of anti-personnel mines planted at depths from 50 cm to 1 meter, this magnetometer is designed to probe into the ground to a depth of 6 meters," Explomet CEO Alexey Fominykh said
Money behind Stargate signifies strategic importance of AI for the US
The project may become a gamechanger in the global technology race
Russia, Hungary reaffirm commitment to protect TurkStream pipeline — Szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister said the halt of gas transit through Ukraine creates problems for a number of Central European countries, but both sides "can still guarantee the security of energy supply to Hungary thanks to the efforts of recent years"
Impossible to imagine Ukraine’s victory in conflict with Russia — Polish president
"There is no chance of a Ukrainian victory parade in Red Square, obviously not," Andrzej Duda noted
Gas reserves in UGS facilities in Latvia, Hungary, Czech Republic fall below 60%
The top five countries in terms of gas storage capacity are also actively depleting their reserves
Russian national Tsurkov alive after being kidnapped in Iraq — reporter
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed that Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is working for Elizabeth Tsurkov's release
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Norwegian scientists register signs of explosion before Kakhovka dam burst
They analyzed the seismic signals of regional stations
Ukrainian forces in southwestern DPR trapped due to command’s tardiness — newspaper
It is emphasized that Ukrainian forces in Velikaya Novosyolka have been cut off from their supply route
Thousands of deminers needed to clear liberated areas from mines — expert
According to Andrey Shenaurin, more than 150 humanitarian deminers have been trained since 2023
Russian army repels strike on Krasnodar Region — official
There is no destruction in the region’s main city, Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said
Russian senator says Trump's grasp of prospects for Ukrainian settlement 'very low'
Earlier, the American president said that his administration intends to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the crisis in Ukraine is not resolved soon
Trump signs executive order to release classified files on Kennedy assassination
The document also provides for the publication of previously inaccessible documents on the assassination of the brother of the assassinated president Robert Kennedy and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martin Luther King
Russian diplomat does not see a coherent approach to Trump’s policies on Ukraine crisis
While the US president may be cherishing the idea of "freezing the crisis," any such freezing will not suit Russia at all, Rodion Miroshnik noted
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 99.1 rubles for January 24
The official euro rate was increased by 42 kopecks to 103.6612 rubles
Rubio takes oath of office as US secretary of state — White House press pool
The US vice president described Rubio as a "conservative of great principle and great vision"
Last year was rather successful for Russian economy — Putin
Key macro indicators are in the positive zone owing to calculated and responsible action of the government and the business community, the president said
Trump realizes carefully concealed loss of former US power — expert
According to Rangarirai Shoko, Trump is aware of "the eminent existential danger this poses to the US and will focus on trying to persuade as many countries as possible away from the de-dollarisation bandwagon"
Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict not over — experts
According to Alexander Iskandaryan, the process of border delimitation is far from being finalized
Russian troops liberate Solyonoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Any NATO intervention in Ukraine to cause situation to spiral — Russian diplomat
"This scenario is absolutely unacceptable to Russia," Maria Zakharova stressed
Hezbollah says delays in withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon unacceptable
Commenting on the media leaks Israel may postpone its withdrawal, Hezbollah demanded that the Lebanese authorities exert pressure on the agreement’s sponsors - the US and France
Trump’s aggressive trade policies leading to global economic crisis — journal
"Trying to force others to use the dollar would actually make them want to use it less — and undermine its credibility," the article says
At least 50% of LPR territory must be inspected for mines, Russian military expert says
Andrey Marochko specified that the territory where the frontline stretched in 2014 was essentially a minefield
Gaza ceasefire deal holds despite some ‘infractions’ by Israel — Hamas
"The agreement is being honored despite some violations by the occupation forces," Jabarin said in comments posted to Hamas' Telegram channel.
Russian tech firm delivers over 6,000 mine detectors to special military operation area
"The mine detector is among the world’s best in terms of its performance in detecting mines with the minimum amount of metal, i.e. actually fully plastic explosives," Explomet Director General Aleksey Fominykh said
Zelensky says he needs security guarantees from Trump before holding talks with Putin
Zelensky hinted that talks may be held even if Ukraine fails to retake land it used to hold before 2022, a condition Kiev previously insisted was necessary
Russian troops liberate Zapadnoye community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
De’Longhi to open its first flagship store in Russia
The store will offer cooking tops, ovens, coffee makers, toasters, and washing machines
