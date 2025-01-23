London’s assertion of threat to undersea communications invalid — embassy

LONDON, January 23. /TASS/. London’s statements about the threats that Russia allegedly poses to the UK’s underwater communications are groundless and only serve as a motive to escalate tensions, the Russian Embassy in the UK said in a statement.

"The accusations made by the British Defense Ministry against Russia of creating some kind of threats to the underwater communications of this country and its NATO allies are utterly groundless. Russia has never posed such threats," the diplomatic mission emphasized.

The embassy added that Western nations, particularly the UK, are engaging in "destabilizing and provocative actions" in international waters.

"As the most obvious example, we shall recall the blocking by London and its associates of a transparent investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Streams in September 2022. The Russian military has previously reported the involvement of British intelligence agencies in these actions," the statement reads.

The embassy added that "the wave of the anti-Russian agenda, fueled by the British establishment and the media under its control, is being deliberately used by London and its allies to escalate tensions in the Baltic and North Seas." The diplomatic mission noted that "under the imaginary pretext of a 'Russian threat,' the naval and air forces of the UK and other NATO countries are being reinforced in these waters and the regions adjacent to them."

"Meanwhile, these states are fabricating false pretexts to intensify unilateral restrictive actions against merchant shipping, actions that even their initiators question in terms of compliance with international maritime law," the diplomatic mission stated. "It is these measures, rather than the 'spy ships' that London sees in every Russian vessel, that pose immediate threats to regional security in this part of Europe."

On January 22, UK Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, speaking at the House of Commons, stated that a British Navy submarine was deployed in November 2024 to track the passage of Russia's vessel Yantar in the Channel. According to the defense secretary, the ship is currently in the North Sea after passing through British waters. He alleged that Yantar is being used to collect intelligence and map critical underwater infrastructure.