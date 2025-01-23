Kremlin questions Trump’s estimate of Soviet losses in WWII

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The number cited by US President Donald Trump when discussing Soviet losses during the Second World War differs significantly from estimates provided by Russian historians and specialists across the continent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in response to a TASS reporter’s inquiry.

"We consider this figure to be inconsistent with the data available to us and to historians across the continent. Experts specializing in WWII are well aware of the magnitude of the death toll," Peskov emphasized.

Trump stated on Wednesday that Russia helped the United States "win the Second World War, losing almost 60,000,000 lives in the process." He also said that he always had "a very good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he loves the Russian people.

The Soviet Union sustained the heaviest losses in WWII. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, irretrievable Soviet losses totaled 26.6 million people, including around 18 million civilians and approximately 8.7 million troops. Of the latter number, 1 million Soviet soldiers sacrificed their lives to liberate European peoples.